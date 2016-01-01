Dr. Tanguilig-Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Tanguilig-Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Tanguilig-Robinson, MD
Dr. Cynthia Tanguilig-Robinson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tanguilig-Robinson works at
Dr. Tanguilig-Robinson's Office Locations
Trumen Physicians and Associates Pllc2626 S Loop W Ste 265, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Cynthia Tanguilig-Robinson, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124231584
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
