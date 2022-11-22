Dr. Cynthia Thaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Thaik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Thaik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Thaik works at
Cynthia M. Thaik, M.D., F.A.C.C.
23501 Cinema Dr, Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 222-9057
Monday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Cynthia M. Thaik, M.D., F.A.C.C., A Professional Medical Corporation
2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 607, Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 842-1410
Wu Ronald MD
2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 140, Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 842-1410
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Thiak is really great. She has helped my wife enormously. We can't thank her enough. Caring ,extremely competent. Very patient,thorough,and answers all questions. I give her 10 stars. We are blessed to have found such a cardiologist. I strongly recommend her. Has returned phone calls and instructed us as to what to do. Her staff is extremely professional and helpful too. She has helped prolong my wife's life. Thank you,Rudy (Elaine Giannascoli's husband)
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Burmese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1619997467
- Brigham & Womens Hospital
- Beth Israel/Harvard
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Dr. Thaik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaik works at
Dr. Thaik has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Heart Palpitations and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thaik speaks Burmese, Spanish and Tagalog.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaik.
