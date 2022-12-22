Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO
Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
High Desert Osteopathic Medical Care A Medical Corp.16017 Tuscola Rd Ste E, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-1776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Cindy Thomas for over 10 years. She is wonderful, always listens to me and helps me tremendously. God bless her and her staff..????????
About Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083767636
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
