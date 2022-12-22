See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.1 (14)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO

Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Thomas works at High Desert Osteopathic Med Ctr in Apple Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    High Desert Osteopathic Medical Care A Medical Corp.
    16017 Tuscola Rd Ste E, Apple Valley, CA 92307 (760) 946-1776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Cindy Thomas for over 10 years. She is wonderful, always listens to me and helps me tremendously. God bless her and her staff..????????
    Tom J — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Cynthia Thomas, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083767636
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at High Desert Osteopathic Med Ctr in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

