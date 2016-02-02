Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD
Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
OB-Gyn Partners PC9351 Grant St Ste 560, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 586-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Tucker. She is no nonsense and does not waste any time in the office. She answers any questions I may have very thoroughly and efficiently. My only complaint is the wait time is rather long once they get you into the room. They remove you from the lobby quickly, but then you sit in the office for eternity waiting for the dr. The longest I have waited was an hour. Bring a book, it is worth the wait.
About Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
