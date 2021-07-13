Overview of Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO

Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Vakhariya works at Newland Medical Associates in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.