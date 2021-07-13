Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakhariya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO
Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Vakhariya works at
Dr. Vakhariya's Office Locations
Newland Medical Associates22301 Foster Winter Dr Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0620
- 2 47601 Grand River Ave Ste 2, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 552-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Vakhariya, has been my oncologist for many years. She has helped me through several crises. She is warm, caring, always listens to my concerns, answers all questions, and is an excellent Dr.
About Dr. Cynthia Vakhariya, DO
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114143062
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakhariya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakhariya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakhariya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakhariya has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakhariya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakhariya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakhariya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakhariya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakhariya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.