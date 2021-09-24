Dr. Cynthia Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Walsh, MD
Dr. Cynthia Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Wvu Center Reproductive Medicine1322 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-7075
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's a great physician, but it would be nice if the phone number on this page was updated to her actual number and not Dr. Susan Capelle's office.
About Dr. Cynthia Walsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Center
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.