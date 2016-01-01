See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kershaw, SC
Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD

Internal Medicine
2.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD

Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kershaw, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Dr. Wilberding works at MUSC Health Primary Care E Main St. in Kershaw, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilberding's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care E Main St.
    216 E Marion St, Kershaw, SC 29067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487606612
    Education & Certifications

    • Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilberding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilberding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilberding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilberding works at MUSC Health Primary Care E Main St. in Kershaw, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wilberding’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilberding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilberding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilberding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilberding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

