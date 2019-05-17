Dr. Cynthia Wilkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Wilkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Wilkes, MD
Dr. Cynthia Wilkes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Dr. Wilkes' Office Locations
Fredericksburg Womens Health Associates1300 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 656-2830
Stafford Womens Health Associates125 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 309, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 656-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilkes is compassionate and personable. She always answers all of my questions in a manner that is easy to understand and takes the time to explain everything. Highly recommend this practice and Dr Wilkes.
About Dr. Cynthia Wilkes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkes works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
