Dr. Cynthia Willard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Willard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Sf School Of Med
Dr. Willard works at
Locations
White Memorial Community Health Center1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 987-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is so good at explaining medical procedure.She makes you feel safe and calms your fears. She is never in a hurry.
About Dr. Cynthia Willard, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467589325
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.
