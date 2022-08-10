Dr. Cynthia Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Lowcountry Dermatolgy8 Farmfield Ave, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 501-0196
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She’s is both professional and personable and I feel so lucky to be in her care.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1003077363
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
