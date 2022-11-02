Dr. Cynthia Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Wright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A.2510 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 355-1234
-
2
Gastrointestinal Associates106 Highland Way Ste 101, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 355-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wright listens and explains well. The conversation is very interactive- much different than most providers today. Her treatment options offered are well discussed based on her knowledge of you and your history.
About Dr. Cynthia Wright, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- U Hosp
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
