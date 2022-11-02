Overview

Dr. Cynthia Wright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A. in Flowood, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.