Dr. Cynthia Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Locations
Western Wake Wellness, PLLC401 Keisler Dr Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 378-1492Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great family practice! My family has been coming to this practice for years, and even though we moved, we still travel about 30 minutes to keep coming. Dr. Young, Ivy Todd (the PA), and Jessica Pulling (the Pediatric NP) are ALL fabulous providers - very compassionate, sensitive to our needs, and very responsive to our questions and concerns. I once called the on-call provider (Dr. Young) late in the evening when my youngest spiked a high fever, and she was very informative, calming, and caring - and even called back the next morning to check on her. The office staff are all very friendly and helpful, I never have a long wait, and I feel that we get the best medical care. I highly recommend this practice to families and patients of all ages.
About Dr. Cynthia Young, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Moses Cone Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
