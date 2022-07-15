Dr. Gardine III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyprian Gardine III, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyprian Gardine III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Health Lake Drive Surgical Center4069 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 685-3098
Cancer & Hematology Centers6425 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (616) 685-3098
- 3 2147 Health Dr SW Ste 100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 685-3098
Red Cedar Valley Medicine Plc6110 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (616) 685-3098
- 5 300 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-3098
Cancer and Hematology Centers5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 685-3098
- 7 1676 Viewpond Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Directions (231) 832-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, Friendly, courteous and shows interest your concerns.
About Dr. Cyprian Gardine III, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardine III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardine III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardine III has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardine III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gardine III speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardine III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardine III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardine III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardine III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.