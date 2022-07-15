See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Cyprian Gardine III, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Cyprian Gardine III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Gardine III works at Spectrum Health Lake Drive Surgical Center in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Norton Shores, MI, Wyoming, MI and East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Lake Drive Surgical Center
    4069 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-3098
  2. 2
    Cancer & Hematology Centers
    6425 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-3098
  3. 3
    2147 Health Dr SW Ste 100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-3098
  4. 4
    Red Cedar Valley Medicine Plc
    6110 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-3098
  5. 5
    300 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-3098
  6. 6
    Cancer and Hematology Centers
    5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-3098
  7. 7
    1676 Viewpond Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 832-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gardine III?

    Jul 15, 2022
    Patient, Friendly, courteous and shows interest your concerns.
    Gloria Spears — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Cyprian Gardine III, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659583888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gardine III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardine III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardine III has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardine III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardine III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardine III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardine III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardine III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

