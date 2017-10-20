See All Pediatricians in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD

Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fermin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4010 Maury Pl Ste 5B, Alexandria, VA 22309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 619-6357

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 20, 2017
    She has been my kids doctor for 14 years and I feel so happy with her and her service.. She take care so well of kids
    Woodbridge, VA — Oct 20, 2017
    About Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144214313
    Education & Certifications

    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.