Dr. Cyriac Chemplavil, MD
Dr. Cyriac Chemplavil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital
Ck. Chemplavil MD PC8965 S Pecos Rd Ste 11A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 735-4094
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He was my first Pulmologist when I was released from the hospital still in critical condition. He cares for his patients and I always looked forward to seeing him. When I was switched from Medicaid to Medicare I had to get a new Pulmologist and she spoke well of him
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Malayalam
- 1689853947
- Temple University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp Srvs At Elmhurst
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Chemplavil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chemplavil accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chemplavil has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chemplavil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chemplavil speaks Malayalam.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chemplavil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chemplavil.
