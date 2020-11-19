Dr. Cyril Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Abrams, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyril Abrams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Office1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 937-2570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s brilliant, patient and caring. Went wAy above the call of duty.
About Dr. Cyril Abrams, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
