Dr. Cyril Bethala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyril Bethala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bethala works at
Locations
-
1
Cyril Vk Bethala MD PA4507 15th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-9999
-
2
Cardio-thoracic Surgery PA A Professional Corp.64040 Highway 434 Ste 100, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 882-3261
-
3
Cardiology Institute Specialists1051 Gause Blvd Ste 320, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-7577Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bethala?
I HAVE KNOWN DR C. FOR SEVERAL YEARS. MY HUSBAND WAS SEEING HIM AS WELL. WHEN THE TIME CAME I NEEDED A CARDIOLOGIST I DID NOT HESITATE. HE IS AN EXCELLENT PROVIDER, CARING, KNOWLEDGABLE AND WHAT MAKES HIM ONE OF THE BEST, HE TAKES HIS TIME WITH YOU AND DISCUSSES YOUR CONDITION IN TERMS THAT YOU UNDERSTAND. I WOULD NEVER HESITATE IN RECOMMENDING DR C. TO ANYONE...IN FACT I CAME ACROSS A FORMER PT, HE WAS HESITANT IN SEEING DR C, BECAUSE HE WASN'T THE BEST I REASSURED THIS PT THAT DR C IS EXCELLENT IN HIS FIELD, HE MAY NOT BE FIRST, BUT HE MAKES SURE HIS PT'S ARE FIRST AND TAKES THE TIME THAT THEY UNDERSTAND HIM, AS WELL AS THEIR CONDITION. I SPOKE WITH THIS PT LATER HE WAS VERY HAPPY WITH DR C. COULDN'T HAVE ASKED FOR A BETTER PROVIDER. THAT IS EXACTLY HOW I FEEL, HE MAY NOT BE NO. 1 BUT HIS PT'S ARE FIRST (TO ME HE IS NO. 1)
About Dr. Cyril Bethala, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528178415
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bethala works at
