Dr. Cyril Burke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at CYRIL O BURKE III MD in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.