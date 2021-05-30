Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD
Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Desilva's Office Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Neurosurgery801 E 6th St Ste 602, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 804-3030MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeSilva did surgery on my back in 2009. Prior to the surgery I was in severe pain and had trouble bearing weight on one of my legs. Within two months after the surgery, I was line dancing and mowing my own lawn with a push mower. 11 + years later I am still pain free. In 2012 I saw him for neck pain I was experiencing. He recommended physical therapy, not surgery, and explained the advantages and disadvantages of each approach. Although his surgical skills are excellent, he is well aware of when surgery will be of most benefit, and when it will not. I appreciate that!
About Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1427294651
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desilva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desilva has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.