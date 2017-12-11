Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gostich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM
Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in El Centro, CA.
Dr. Gostich works at
Dr. Gostich's Office Locations
-
1
Teske, Thomas E MD1503 N Imperial Ave Ste 204, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 203-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gostich?
I presented to Dr Gostich on Monday, 4 December with Type 2 Diabetes w diabetic peripheral angiopathy w gangrene.. My black toe made that evident. He scheduled me for amputation of the bad toe the next night, gave me a general anaestetic and cut the toe off.the next evening.. His quick attention to my medical situation allowed me to keep the foot. and the other toes on it. Jhan Davis .
About Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1821118282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gostich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gostich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gostich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gostich works at
Dr. Gostich has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gostich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gostich speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gostich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gostich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gostich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gostich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.