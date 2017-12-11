Overview of Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM

Dr. Cyril Gostich, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in El Centro, CA.



Dr. Gostich works at Imperial Valley Dental Practice in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.