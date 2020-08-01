Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cyril Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyril Leung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Physicians Medical Group Inc.1974 Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810 Directions (562) 595-9799
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doc. for my Precious Pa
About Dr. Cyril Leung, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
