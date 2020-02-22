Dr. Cyril Mahood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Mahood, MD
Overview of Dr. Cyril Mahood, MD
Dr. Cyril Mahood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dr. Mahood's Office Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very pleasant visit with Dr. Mahood who is kind and respectful. I felt that he listened intently to my concerns and the reasons for my visit. He's patient and soft spoken, taking time to explain each step of a simple inspection of my throat, making sure that I knew what was happening and how it would feel. My visit to see Dr. Mahood was quick and painless, taking all of about 30 minutes from the time I walked in to the building. I would definitely recommend his services.
About Dr. Cyril Mahood, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.