Dr. Cyril Philip, MD
Dr. Cyril Philip, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Aurora Health Center6815 118th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 857-5620
Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center S.c.10500 W Loomis Rd, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (262) 299-6199
Midwest Sports and Interventional Spine Sc850 Geneva Pkwy N Ste 100, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Directions (262) 299-6199
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He’s The Best, Always understanding, I always felt comfortable before my procedures & after I’m going to miss him in the Kenosha office! I highly recommend him
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1578713343
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Philip accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.