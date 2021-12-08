See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Cyril Philip, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cyril Philip, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Dr. Philip works at Aurora Health Center in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI and Lake Geneva, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Health Center
    6815 118th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 857-5620
    Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center S.c.
    10500 W Loomis Rd, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 299-6199
    Midwest Sports and Interventional Spine Sc
    850 Geneva Pkwy N Ste 100, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 299-6199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center Burlington
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Cyril Philip, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578713343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cyril Philip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Philip has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

