Dr. Cyril Scully Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cyril Scully Jr, DPM
Dr. Cyril Scully Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Scully Jr works at
Dr. Scully Jr's Office Locations
Dr. Cyril Malvin Scully Jr3510 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 455-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scully was so gentle and very informative. You can tell he loves his work and patience. Awesome experience
About Dr. Cyril Scully Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scully Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scully Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scully Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scully Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scully Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scully Jr.
