Dr. Cyril Tawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cyril Tawa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Houston Interventional Cardiology21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 535, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 281-7752
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr Tawa for almost 20 years. He is caring, conversant and totally competent. He saved my life in an emergency situation. Of all the Drs. I deal with, I trust him the most. I know he has my good health in mind. No better around!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1750336533
- Baylor U
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tawa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
