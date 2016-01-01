Overview of Dr. Cyrus Akrami, MD

Dr. Cyrus Akrami, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Akrami works at Endocrine Care L L C in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Calumet City, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.