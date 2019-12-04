Dr. Cyrus Badii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Badii, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Badii, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Badii works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Gastroenterology Medical Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 310, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5718Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badii?
An Awesome Doctor, friendly, knowledgeable + a gr8 staff. I love these guys. Dr. Badii listens and comforts you and make you feel so hopeful.
About Dr. Cyrus Badii, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1134274350
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan - Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badii works at
Dr. Badii has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badii speaks Persian and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Badii. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.