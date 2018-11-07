Overview

Dr. Cyrus Buhari, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Francisco



Dr. Buhari works at Silva's Pharmacy in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.