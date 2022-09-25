See All Spine Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.6 (103)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD

Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Ghavam works at Florida Spine Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Burien, WA, Delray Beach, FL, Decatur, AL and Fayetteville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghavam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Spine Associates - Boynton Beach
    11135 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
  3. 3
    Franciscan Orthopaedic Associates
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 301, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 265-2710
  4. 4
    Florida Spine Associates--Delray Beach
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 304, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
  5. 5
    The Orthopaedic Center Decatur
    2506 Danville Rd SW # 202, Decatur, AL 35603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 340-9449
  6. 6
    The Orthopedic Center, PC
    2330 Thornton Taylor Pkwy Ste B, Fayetteville, TN 37334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 438-8168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1023063989
    Education & Certifications

    • Charlotte Spine Center|Orthocarolina Charlotte Spine Center
    • University Of Al Hospital|University of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Alabama Hospitals
    • Uab Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
