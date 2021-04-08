Overview

Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Lavian works at Valley Medical Urgent Care in Panorama City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.