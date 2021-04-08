See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Panorama City, CA
Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Lavian works at Valley Medical Urgent Care in Panorama City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Medical Urgent Care
    15310 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 830-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Family History of Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2021
    I have 20 years of experience with Dr.Lavian.as his patient. He is UP TO DATE, extremely knowledgeable, and He has most even temperament I have ever seen. Dr Lavian is the best DR in the Vally and be you and his staff Are incredible as well. Tell him STEPHANIE says hi!
    Stephanie L. Mason — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    • 1548283526
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavian works at Valley Medical Urgent Care in Panorama City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

