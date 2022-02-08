See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (38)
Map Pin Small Englewood, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD

Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Jagiellonian U Med Coll and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Loghmanee works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, Livingston, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Courtney Brown, PA-C
Courtney Brown, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
4.3 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
4.2 (30)
View Profile

Dr. Loghmanee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Englewood
    375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  2. 2
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Denville
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  3. 3
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Pompton
    97 W Parkway Fl 2, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  4. 4
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 295, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loghmanee?

    Feb 08, 2022
    The best person you will ever meet. Him and his entire team are there for you from beginning to end! He did it again! Went in for corrective surgery post mastectomy in Jan 2019, and DIEP flap Oct 2019 and I cannot believe that I get to say I continue to have a dream team! If you are in the same shoes, where you need to do any breast surgery for whatever reason, please don't walk, RUN to Dr. Loghmanee. From Laura at the front desk getting me all the paperwork I need and setting up everything behind the scenes and being 3 steps ahead of you in the entire time, to Sanela scheduling the surgery and checking in, Angela and Jessica being amazing and supportive PAs, and Dr. Loghmanee in the room, I could have never wished for a better team! Especially those breast cancer ladies out there, that may have just received some news, or BRCA patients looking to do this prophylactically, and still trying to figure out which way is up, this ENTIRE team is here for you EVERY step of the way. When
    Stephanie — Feb 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loghmanee to family and friends

    Dr. Loghmanee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Loghmanee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD.

    About Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831365303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Buffalo Hospital/Buffalo General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian U Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loghmanee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loghmanee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Loghmanee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loghmanee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loghmanee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loghmanee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.