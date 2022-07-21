Overview

Dr. Cyrus Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Delano and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.



Dr. Moon works at 1C13 Medical in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Delano, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.