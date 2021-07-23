Overview of Dr. Cyrus Parsa, MD

Dr. Cyrus Parsa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond.



Dr. Parsa works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pulmonary Embolism and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.