Dr. Cyrus Tamboli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Tamboli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Dr. Tamboli works at
Locations
Digestive Care PA4800 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is quick to see you. Listens to you. Gives you a plan and let's you agree or disagree. You don't feel rushed at all.
About Dr. Cyrus Tamboli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265420830
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamboli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamboli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamboli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamboli has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamboli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamboli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamboli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamboli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamboli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.