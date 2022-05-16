Overview

Dr. Cyrus Tamboli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics



Dr. Tamboli works at Arkansas Surgery & Endoscopy in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.