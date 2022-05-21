Overview

Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Logan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nease works at Center for Surgical Weight Control in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.