Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Logan Regional Medical Center.
Center for Surgical Weight Control1115 20TH ST, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 399-4118
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
From my first seminar to my 2 year follow up it has been great! Staff is great! I mostly seen the dietitian and Kelly the PA or NP and they were they best..
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- The Ohio State University
Dr. Nease has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nease on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
