Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (252)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Logan Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nease works at Center for Surgical Weight Control in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Surgical Weight Control
    1115 20TH ST, Huntington, WV 25703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 399-4118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • Logan Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 252 ratings
    Patient Ratings (252)
    5 Star
    (238)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2022
    From my first seminar to my 2 year follow up it has been great! Staff is great! I mostly seen the dietitian and Kelly the PA or NP and they were they best..
    Misti Terry — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1235199480
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Blaine Nease, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nease works at Center for Surgical Weight Control in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Nease’s profile.

    Dr. Nease has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nease on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    252 patients have reviewed Dr. Nease. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nease.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

