Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Redding, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD

Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Dr Jones, did surgery on my back. I’m thankful for him, and the awesome job he did. It was a major surgery. I had two surgery’s in 3 days. I walk so much better. My family tease me saying bionic woman, because of the bars and screws in my back I still have a ways to go, just takes time. I have recommended him to my friends. Ive talk to a few people that had this surgery. They aren’t happy. But they didn’t have Dr Bradley Jones for there surgeon. ??????????
    Dianna Ferreira in Corning — Feb 19, 2019
    Dr. Jones' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Jones

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1477665693
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Spine Surgery Institute
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Redding
    • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

