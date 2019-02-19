Overview of Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD

Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.