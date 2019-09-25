Overview of Dr. Douglas Ford, MD

Dr. Douglas Ford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Ford works at Paragon Eye Associates - Arlington - Parent in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.