Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD

Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Kumpuris works at CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumpuris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology Clinic - Little Rock
    417 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932197118
    • Grady Mem Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

