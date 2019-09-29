Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumpuris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD
Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Kumpuris' Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology Clinic - Little Rock417 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumpuris?
Dr. Kumpuris was excellent for me , first at his office to collect my personal information then about a week later, he performed my colonoscopy at the G.E. clinic up N.University Avenue on Dec. 2014. I had a previous colonoscopy 14 years earlier when living in N.J.; when compared and contrasted with that M.D. and office / hospital; Dr. Kumpuris and staff were equal to my first excellent experience. Based on my recommendation, my wife had her lasted colonoscopy with Dr. Kumpuris a year ago , Oct. 2018 and she was satisfied with his professionalism also. I sorry to read from other patients had disappointments; I don't have an answer for our different experiences.
About Dr. Dean Kumpuris, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Grady Mem Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumpuris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumpuris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kumpuris.
Dr. Kumpuris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumpuris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumpuris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumpuris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumpuris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.