Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD
Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago / Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Seattle Neurosurgery801 Broadway Ste 617, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 623-0922
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kim performed a minimally invasive laminectomy at two levels L3-4 and L4-5 in my back on 8/16/19. I recovered quickly. The result has been nearly total pain reduction, and improved mobility and quality of life. Dr. Kim’s office team efficiently overcame obstacles (an unexpected issue in an ECG) and rescheduled the surgery. I was very impressed by the rigorous quality control measures at Swedish. I highly recommend both Dr. Kim and Swedish.
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington
- University Of Chicago / Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
