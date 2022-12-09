See All Dermatologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. D Mastruserio, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (38)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. D Mastruserio, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Mastruserio works at Mastruserio Neal D MD in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Ringworm and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mastruserio Neal D MD
    3380 Tremont Rd Ste 140, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 254-6114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Ringworm
Lipomas
Folliculitis
Ringworm
Lipomas

Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I recently visited Dr. Neal Mastruserio for a follow-up exam concerning treatment he provided for a skin condition. I have found the doctor to be an EXCELLENT physician. Dr Mastruserio has been very caring, thoughtful and thorough in addressing my issue, which has been resolved. I have recommended him to several of my friends and based upon their visits, they told me they have the same opinion.
    Ned — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. D Mastruserio, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508818386
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Mastruserio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastruserio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mastruserio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mastruserio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mastruserio works at Mastruserio Neal D MD in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mastruserio’s profile.

    Dr. Mastruserio has seen patients for Folliculitis, Ringworm and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastruserio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastruserio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastruserio.

