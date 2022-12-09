Dr. D Mastruserio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastruserio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Mastruserio, MD
Dr. D Mastruserio, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Mastruserio Neal D MD3380 Tremont Rd Ste 140, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 254-6114
I recently visited Dr. Neal Mastruserio for a follow-up exam concerning treatment he provided for a skin condition. I have found the doctor to be an EXCELLENT physician. Dr Mastruserio has been very caring, thoughtful and thorough in addressing my issue, which has been resolved. I have recommended him to several of my friends and based upon their visits, they told me they have the same opinion.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508818386
- Oh State University
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Mastruserio has seen patients for Folliculitis, Ringworm and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastruserio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
