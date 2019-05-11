Dr. David Remington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Remington, MD
Overview
Dr. David Remington, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Locations
-
1
D Brian Remington MD PC321 S 9th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-5898
-
2
Madalyn N. Davidoff M.d. LLC1570 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 254-2644
-
3
Griffin Imaging LLC220 Rock St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Remington is probably the best cardiologist on the Southside of Atlanta. He was recommended to my husband 15 years ago and there are not words enough to describe his expertise , care and concern. I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone
About Dr. David Remington, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326045881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remington has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Remington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.