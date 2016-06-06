Overview of Dr. Donald Seago, MD

Dr. Donald Seago, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Seago works at MS Oncology Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Starkville, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.