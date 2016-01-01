Overview of Dr. David Whiting, MD

Dr. David Whiting, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Illinois College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Whiting works at Alpine Pediatrics in Lehi, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.