Overview of Dr. D Mazzulla, MD

Dr. D Mazzulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Mazzulla works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.