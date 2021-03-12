Dr. Da-Hae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Da-Hae Lee, MD
Dr. Da-Hae Lee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
South Texas Perinatal Cardiology525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 402-0473
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Takes the time and wants to know the patient. Love Dr. Lee.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1528160694
- Korea University / College of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.