Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Da Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Da Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3808 Union St Ste 6C, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-3528
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Wang gives me an impression of a very experienced psychiatrist. I was hospitalized four times this year. I have a strong impression that Dr. Wang is superior to any of the doctors(and nurse practitioners )who treated me while I was hospitalized. My impression may have to do with the shortness of time period I was able to talk withe the doctors in the hospital environment. In one hospitalization, I was never Visited by any doctor during the entire period of hospitalization.
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
