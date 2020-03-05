Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Anthony E Karpas MD3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 326, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-4522
Comprehensive Foot And Ankle4705 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste C, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 921-8800
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so excited that my foot is now pain-free.I was treated by Dr. Jones who was exceptionally thorough and caring. I was definitely anxious when she recommended an injection but I found her bedside manners to be very calming and the injection was not as bad as I anticipated. Bottom line, the intense pain in my foot is now gone and I am now able to walk pain-free again. I strongly recommend Dr. Jones and have referred other patients to her.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1063744761
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.