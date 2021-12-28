Dr. Daanish Kazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daanish Kazi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospital29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 450, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 827-5299Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Surgical Healing Arts Center6150 Diamond Centre Ct Ste 1300, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 344-9786
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kazi is a excellent surgeon. Tells you exactly what he is going to do. Excellent bed side manners. I would recommend him to everyone. I had Bariatric bypass and I never had any pain. I thought for a minute he never did the surgery, untill I saw the incisions. He is the best Thank you so much
About Dr. Daanish Kazi, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801003124
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
- St John's Hosp Of Macomb Co
- Botsford Gnrl Hosp
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Miami
- General Surgery
