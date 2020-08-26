See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Dace Trence, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dace Trence, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Trence works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union
    750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 26, 2020
Of the many doctors I've had treat me across the country, Dr Trence is the most passionately dedicated doctor/endocrinologist I have ever had the please of meeting. She is practical, thoughtful, and listens intently to what you say and how you feel. Dr Trence is also amazingly communicative, responding within hours to concerns. She really knows what she is talking about. I have multiple autoimmune disorders and have never felt so comfortable and heard under a doctor's care as I do with Dr. Trence. She is simply amazing.
Aurelia Toussaint — Aug 26, 2020
About Dr. Dace Trence, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265650782
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Minnesota
  • Northwestern Hosp
  • Northwestern Hosp
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dace Trence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trence works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Trence’s profile.

Dr. Trence has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trence.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

