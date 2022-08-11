Dr. Dae Choi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dae Choi, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dae Choi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Jungermann Dental Care1325 Queens Ct Ste B, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 213-2487Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
This was my first visit to see Dr. Choi. I suffer from dental phobia and was really nervous but every aspect of my appointment was quite pleasant. I was warmly greeted upon entry to the office, required paperwork was quickly accomplished, hygienist was gentle, thorough and compassionate. I left the appointment with a healthy mouth and a happy heart. Highly recommend this dentist and all of his very kind and consummately professional staff!
About Dr. Dae Choi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1780197400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Choi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.